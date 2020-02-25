Letters to the editor: Impressed with work of LA Group

Editor:

Congratulations to Glens Falls for using the LA Group of landscapers, architects, civil engineers, planners and environmental scientists in planning for the improvement of the South Street-Broad Street Corridor.

I was really impressed with the outcome and the way the design flowed through with the six cluster areas of needs in their approach to the design of this area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

By utilizing these six areas of concern I was totally surprised as to the outcome of having all areas included into the design, and I was hoping that the historical area of downtown, as well as the historical Hudson River and the Feeder Canal was focused on.

Glens Falls, Moreau, South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, as well as Kingsbury, have so much historical accounts into that area, and I was happy that it was included in the overview of planning for the re-development.

There is a link to The Post-Star article by Michael Goot's, on their website. They also have colored photos of some of their well known projects on that website as well, and I was very, verry impressed.

Ruth Naylor McClure, former resident of Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0