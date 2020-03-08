Letters to editor: Trump is the swamp we must drain

Editor:
I commend Judge Feldstein for standing up for his convictions in his recent letter to The Post-Star (“Retired judge fears for the rule of law”). He is a true patriot, who values the country more than his party. I share his concern that Donald Trump, Elise Stefanik, and the other Republicans in Congress (save one) are damaging our country by undermining the Constitution and the rule of law.
Shame on Donald Trump for saying that as president, he can legally do anything that he wants. He violated the Impoundment Control Act, a law that limits when a president can defer congressionally approved spending, when he withheld congressionally approved funds from Ukraine to get them to interfere in our elections.
Shame on Elise Stefanik and the other Republicans in Congress for failing to uphold the Constitution by acting as a check and balance on a lawless president. Senator Romney was the only Republican who had enough backbone and integrity to vote his conscience in condemning Trump for his crime.
When members of Congress are sworn into office, they take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Elise Stefanik and the other Republicans in Congress (save one) have failed in their duty. It is time for us to hold them accountable by voting them out of office. It is time to drain Trump’s swamp.
Richard Morse, Warrensburg