Dear readers:

We have updated our letters to the editor policy. Please take note, and keep those letter coming! —Steve Thurston, Managing Editor

All letters must be 300 words or fewer. Publication is limited to two letters per person per month. The letter writer must always be identified and their place of residence included. Letter writers must include email and phone number to verify who they are (not for publication). The newspaper prefers letters to be submitted electronically if possible (poststar.com/contact/). All handwritten letters must be clearly legible. Facts will be checked as best as possible. Feel free to include links or references to the material or story you discuss so that we may check. Letters cannot amount to an advertisement. Ultimately, the editors choose what is published and their decisions are final.

We believe that letters-to-the-editor are the chance for people to have their voices heard with as little restriction as possible, while maintaining "a community in conversation with itself." At times, people must tell hard truths or make unpopular statements as part of that conversation. At times, people may write an opinion that is clearly their point-of-view based on facts as they understand them. Editors will allow such letters, so long writers do this while still being neighborly.

So remember, we will not print: Name calling; personal attacks; blatant lies or inaccuracies; violent calls-to-action; personal information that we believe will get people hurt; or illegal speech such as libel or invasions of privacy. We will stop publishing political letters about one week before elections.

When space does not permit all letters to run, we will prefer letters from local people and local issues over national issues. We will run as many letters on a similar topic as possible, but may at times limit those letters to make room for other people and other voices or various opinions.

This policy will be updated from time-to-time or as needed.

—Editors