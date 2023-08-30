Editor:

In a recent letter, Mike Parwana made valid points regarding the local Conservative party leadership.

["Conservative leader did not say all," Aug. 26. Read it here.]

As a registered Conservative I do not need Party support to become a candidate nor to endure pressure to compromise my beliefs. I am a FISCAL conservative and fail to see that characteristic in many local endorsements. I only need the support of the people I would serve.

As the so-called “Watchdog” for almost a decade, my actions match my promise to the Queensbury taxpayers - to provide due diligence on matters that seemingly elude others but cost us dearly. Issues like Energy contracts that save nether energy nor dollars (Siemens/Smartwatt), a runway extension that is not needed, and fraudsters picking our pockets like David Decker did with the help of our elected officials.

I know this issue concerns both you and me equally, as it affects both families and senior citizens, alike. The Town has over $17 million in cash right now and much of that should be in OUR bank accounts. Excess reserves only serve to make it easier for the Board to misspend our hard-earned tax dollars.

In fact, the audits would suggest a 50% tax DECREASE this year and if elected those numbers from the independent audits we pay for will be thoroughly discussed at our meetings and not limited to a 3-minute side bar. That has not worked for the past six years and will not continue.

I support the candidates I believe will best serve our community without regard to Party affiliation. My opponent, also the Warren County GOP Party Chairman, cannot say that. My opponent voted to raise our property taxes 59% without understanding the audits. To me that, and not party politics, is the larger issue here

Travis Whitehead