Letter to the editor:

“I have been proud to put an end to the radical, taxpayer funded, abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth Far Left Democrat agenda.” That’s from Rep. Stefanik’s latest Weekly Update. I don’t know what’s worse: The disinformation or the lack of civility.

There’s a bill that recently passed that she’s “mischaracterizing.” That’s the polite way to refer to the “abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth” claim. It’s the bill, H.R. 8296 titled "Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022.” It would allow such abortions only under extreme circumstances, in which medical professionals determine that the mother’s life or health is at risk. Her assertion is as realistic as the tales of George Santos.

Cliff’s Notes version of the Democratic policy on abortion since the Clinton administration has been that it should be legal, but rare, and focus on making contraception available. As far as I can tell, the Republican position is that it should be outlawed. Period. Please correct me if that’s wrong.

Merriam Webster’s definition of disinformation: “False information deliberately and often covertly spread (as by the planting of rumors) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth.” Trumpism has infected the party. It’s disingenuous to say you don’t support the original, yet support those who adhere to the same nasty, political tactics. What exactly is the difference?

As a North Country Democrat, I may have to be represented by her, but I don’t have to quietly accept having my party smeared by a tourist from Albany. Not every Democrat is far left. Not every Republican is an extremist. Those who objected to certifying votes on January 6th by definition are, though.

Kevin Robbins

Fort Edward