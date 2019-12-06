Editor:
Conservatives and liberals once trusted and accepted the same or similar facts, documents, info, and sources. Only the interpretation and use of them were different. But after President Richard Nixon resigned, the role of the conservative in the Republican Party waned.
In 2016, Trump barked at the few survivors: “It’s my way or the highway.” For the Right had seized D.C. and its marching army had no use for debaters, thinkers or compromisers. Nixonian conservatism and governance were dead. The autocrat lived and conservatives-like liberals, could take a hike.
So, lies now reign. The great imposter rules with a mighty defiance of basic truths, objective criteria and morality. Trumpists hail his appeals to violence, male supremacy, lawlessness, and racism while heaping scorn on civility, unity, and social justice. Dictatorial rallies replace lectures, Fox News and radio pundits replace the news media, contorted ideas gain traction, and bipartisanism is scorned, as polarization creeps into every corner.
You have free articles remaining.
Now there are two sets of books. Democrats maintain the old book filled with science, studies, assessments, while that of the Republicans is left blank for the fiats, whims, deceits, commands, insults, firings, and rantings of a demigod. Straggling conservatives are left to dictate: so if 1+1=3 they dutifully must record it.
A far cry from President Nixon, who effected de-segregation in southern schools, concrete environmental advancement (his E.P.A had a full set of teeth), health and welfare reforms, and the furtherance of the civil rights of women and Native Americans. He worked these progressive changes through patient, ongoing consultations with his young conservative and liberal Republican advisers. During his tenure, the tax rate for the upper classes was 70%, for big corporations 50%.
Nixon would roll over in his grave at the hijacking of his party by a tyrant, and scream “Impeach the Scoundrel.”
Gerry Joe Capone, Hartford