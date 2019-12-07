Editor:
This is in response to a letter from Rich Kelley that I read this morning. You made a very good point that attempting to commit a crime is also illegal. Elise Stefanik apparently doesn't understand that concept or believes that only Donald Trump is allowed to do that. I especially enjoyed your reference to what your grandmother would have said. "That Stefanik woman is so far up Trump's butt, she's got poop between her toes!" That is absolutely hysterical. God bless your grandmother, and thank you for making my morning!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
June Woodard, Queensbury