Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

A quick letter to recognize the excellent job Saratoga Springs did clearing our streets from the sizeable two-day snowstorm.  

Not only were most of the streets plowed, but Broadway and downtown were cleared in time for our Victorian Street Walk, which attracted a reported 25,000.

To plow our large city so quickly, it took an experienced department with excellent leadership, a proven plan, sufficient equipment, and hard work by the city crews working long hours overnights.

Richard Sellers, Saratoga Springs

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News