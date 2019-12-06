Editor:
I'd like address this to a Mr. Keith Southworth who wrote you a blistering letter on Dec 3.
If your letter was an attempt to besmirch the House impeachment, the House leadership or our guiding principles laid down by our founders in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you totally failed because of the elementary reason that you presented neither relevant facts to support your thesis, nor any actual comparative analysis justifying your absurd statements. This marks you plainly as a Trumpite, brainwashed by lies, debunked conspiracy theories and irrelevancies. I suggest you check out some factual news that isn't Fox or Sinclair. I'm talking New York Times which is hardly failing as Trump used to always say, the Washington Post, LA Times, and even the conservative Wall Street Journal. I suggest that you carefully read the Mueller Report and the house Democrats’ report on the impeachment inquiry. You might learn something. Barring that, please don’t trouble people of intelligence again. Your 50+ years of following politics and voting have clearly been wasted.
Now a question to letter writers such as Lisa Balschunat, James W. Cooper, and so many others who are convinced The Post-Star is biased left. One lady recently laughed at the very idea of the Associated Press. She seemed to think that Don Coyote was a better news source. Nice huh? I suspect you pay the AP a lot more than you pay whatever Jimmy Olsen of yours is that Don.
Have you folks noticed that the PS consistently endorses more Republicans than they do Democrats in all elections and Mr. Tingley makes it clear he has no use for Cuomo?
Some lefties. You guys just have it in your heads that the entire media is liberal.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau