Editor:
Our congresswoman, Rep. Elise Stefanik, who positions herself as a friend of farmers and a protector of U.S. national security, has a big opportunity this month to step up and help stop the U.S. Department of Agriculture from abusing 547 of its employees and abdicating its research responsibilities.
The 547 people are economists and scientists in the USDA’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. They produce unbiased reports on issues affecting food production and agricultural economics. Some of this research naturally addresses issues that are arising from warmer temperatures. For some reason the White House fears rational discussion of warmer temperatures and is scheming to silence the government scientific workers.
So on June 13, the USDA announced that its two research divisions would be arbitrarily moved from D.C. to the Kansas City area, and the 547 scientific employees had just 32 days, or until July 15, to decide to accept the long move or be fired! Pretty unusual and abrupt! It’s very evident that the USDA doesn’t want its work force to make the move, but rather wants to encourage mass resignations, and is perfectly willing to fire most of the rest. It’s a blatant and cynical purge. In effect, the USDA is willing to forfeit our long-term research capability, to avoid short-term politically inconvenient scientific findings. This is morally reprehensible, and is shockingly bad governance.
Will Elise Stefanik show leadership and speak out to stop this crazy USDA scheme to blow up our research capability? Is Elise on top of this?
Dave Whitman, Glens Falls