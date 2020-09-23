Letter to the editor

Vote for all of us by backing Cobb
Editor:
A vote for Tedra Cobb is a vote for representation of us, northern New Yorkers. A vote for Elise Stefanik is a vote for billionaires & large corporations getting richer on the backs of hard-working Americans.
Elise Stefanik has mastered the art of the photo op, just like her hero Donald Trump. She is not above lying, nor is she above twisting the truth.
I want a representative in Congress who shares my values: integrity, honesty & working for the betterment of all people. That is Tedra Cobb. Tedra has dedicated over 30 years to serving northern New Yorkers and puts health care for all as a top priority. She has worked diligently for this in her home county of St. Lawrence for decades.
In 2012, Elise wrote the Republican platform that would have turned Medicare into a voucher system. As an example: “We’ll allow you $5,000 for all your medical costs for the year”. In 2018, she voted to cut Medicare by billions of dollars. Elise has taken about $200,000 in campaign money from Big Pharm & health insurance companies, so Elise, who are you really working for?
Elise says she supports our troops, with Fort Drum being in her district, yet she is “honored” to chair Trump’s re-election campaign in N.Y. Elise, how do you explain Trump knowing that Putin has hired the Taliban to kill American troops & yet Trump fails to do anything to stop it. Mr. Trump, who calls fallen military “losers and suckers.” Is this how you support our troops?
On Nov. 3, make your vote count for the good of all of us. Tedra Cobb will fight for all of us when elected.
Judy Beers, Lake George
New charter means less accountability
Editor:
This year, on Election Day, Saratoga Springs voters will again be asked to vote on a proposed new City Charter.
In recent years, there have been a lot of charter revisions proposed, and things have gotten pretty confusing, but there’s one thing about this year’s proposal that’s crystal clear. It proposes dividing our city into six wards, with one City Council member elected by the voters in each ward.
Up to now, every Saratoga Springs voter has been able to vote for all the members of the City Council. If you don’t like the way a particular council member acts in office, you can take direct action. Go to the polls every other year and vote for someone else to take that member’s seat on the council. We’ve had that ability for more than 100 years.
Now, this new proposal seeks to limit your power to vote to only a single member of a six-member council — just the member from your ward.
You can vote for a mayor and two supervisors, but you’d only be able to elect four out of nine — about 44 percent — of your local officials. That’s 56 percent less than you can elect now.
And those other five council members wouldn’t have to be responsible to your ward’s needs. Their job will be to work for the interests of their own wards. If you don’t approve of how a council member from a different ward is behaving, there’ll be nothing you can do about it! (We won’t get into just how the ward lines might end up being redrawn, or just who might get to redraw them).
Courtney DeLeonardis,
Saratoga Springs
Charter change will worsen situation
Editor:
I am writing to express my concerns with the proposed Saratoga Springs charter change.
One need only look at municipalities elsewhere in the state to realize the unique system of government that Saratoga Springs enjoys. While other municipalities are rife with the scourge of political patronage in non-Civil Service positions, Saratoga Springs residents have the unique privilege of voting directly for their commissioners, who in turn exercise control over the city’s various departments.
Under the proposed charter change, as majority control of a council and mayorship shifts between parties, political appointees would roll into and out of leadership positions.
Instead of being occupied by those chosen by the voters, these departmental leadership positions would be filled with political operatives and donors chosen not because of their qualifications but because of their political allegiance.
Perhaps if the proposed change would result in a significant savings to the taxpayers, these faults could be stomached. However, the proposed change is expensive, providing for numerous well-paid department heads and the appointment of an unelected city manager with a salary easily in the high-six figures.
In sum, voters should ask themselves, will the proposed charter change make Saratoga Springs a better place to live? I believe the answer to be a resounding “no” and I will be voting against the proposed charter change.
Michael A. Brandi,
Saratoga Springs
Candidates must help older citizens
Editor:
2020 is a historic election year, and there is much at stake. These are challenging times, especially for New Yorkers 50+. Our health and financial security are at risk. We must protect ourselves this election.
If congressional and presidential candidates want older voters to support them, they must talk about the issues that matter most to you and me, such as laying out their solutions for protecting Medicare and Social Security, lowering prescription drug prices and ensuring safe and affordable long-term care.
Any politician who fails to address the health and financial security of 50+ voters, especially during this pandemic, is out of touch. If a candidate wants to win, they must listen to older voters and address our needs and concerns.
AARP New York has been fighting to protect 50+ voters, working diligently with local election officials to ensure all New Yorkers can vote safely. If you have any questions on voting from home, voting early or voting safely on Election Day, you can find more information at aarp.org/NYvotes.
Stay safe and healthy, and don’t delay in preparing to cast your ballot from home or in-person.
Raymond Brzozowski,
Wilton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!