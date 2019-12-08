Editor:
I will soon end my tenure as a Glens Falls Supervisor representing the 4th Ward, which includes our downtown South Street. It has been an honor to serve in the city’s politics these past 38 years. My projects for our city include updating our zoning code in the ‘80s, bringing back two-way traffic to downtown in the ‘90s, building our water towers in the ‘90s, and, installing on-street parking along Hudson Avenue in the early 2000s.
One issue that concerns me greatly is the redevelopment of South Street.
The area, which is the intersection of South, Broad and School, is called Union Square. This intersection was redesigned several years ago as a response to Albany saying that it was a failed intersection. The engineering company that redesigned the intersection did a great job fixing this intersection as far as traffic goes, but it had a huge negative impact on the pedestrian and commercial attractiveness of Union Square.
I have been trying for years, beginning with the public hearings for the redesign, to have a more effective design: to address the needs of traffic flow and improve commercial viability and pedestrian comfort.
With the $10 million project, there is a garden planned for the corner of School and South. Currently, that is a useless corner because of the intersection design. My plan would make that corner and surrounding area commercially desirable, easy for cars, and wonderful for pedestrians.
Put a round-about in Union Square, widen School Street and make School two-way, and put a traffic light on Hudson where it intersects School.
The favorite complaint of politicians is to blame nonprofit organizations for our high taxes. The favorite promise is to lower taxes. My plan would contribute to success of the future farmers’ market. And, it would increase our tax base.
Bill Loeb, Glens Falls