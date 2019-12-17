Letter to the editor

Editor:

I'm a proud upstater from Corning, N.Y., currently living in Albany while I pursue my Master of Public Health degree. I've watched and been baffled by the commentary coming from Rep. Stefanik, and I just wanted to let you know that I appreciate what Ken Tingley wrote and agree completely. 

I have found myself watching and listening as incredibly intelligent members of Congress show complete lack of respect for anything beyond their own party. It's like watching a bunch of people scream that there are no clouds on an overcast day.

I think you're exactly right, history will not, and should not reflect positively for those who seek to advance their own interests over those they pledged to protect.

I imagine you'll get some negative messages about it ... but that is the cost of taking a stand.

Thanks for everything you're doing. Local news is more important now than ever.

Dustin C. Moore, Albany

