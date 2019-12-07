Editor:
I commend Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her recent efforts during the impeachment proceedings. Recently, Congresswoman Stefanik has spoken up against the regime of secrecy and the improper handling of the impeachment hearings by Chairman Adam Schiff. Democrats have taken over the impeachment process, intended in its importance by the Constitution to always be bipartisan, and are viciously using it as a political weapon.
This is being used in their ongoing, never-ending attempts to undermine the results of the 2016 election and attack the duly elected president. Democrats are even quoted saying ‘’impeachment is the only thing that can prevent President Trump from re-election in 2020.’’ This impeachment inquiry is Russian collusion version two. This has been partisan treachery to oust Trump since the start.
Everyone is entitled to due process according to the Constitution and President Trump has not gotten that. For example, Republicans should not be stifled in their questioning of witnesses. So far, the Democrats have not produced any direct evidence that President Trump has committed any impeachable offenses.
You have free articles remaining.
This inquiry, like the Mueller travesty, has been a total waste of time by House Democrats that hate Trump more than they love America. I hope this ends in the House; Congress/Pelosi needs get to work on real issues of importance to our country that have been totally ignored for months now if not years. But, on the other hand, a fair trial in the Senate would fully expose the Democrat’s treasonous motives and President Trump will be proven innocent … again.
I’m glad Elise Stefanik has courageously spoken up against this phony impeachment, and I will wholly support her reelection in 2020!
Jack Bast, Silver Bay