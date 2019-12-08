Editor:
The other night I had a strange dream. I have been retired for a number of years now. I watch a lot of daytime TV. I watch all three cable news networks. I have been astonished at how these news outlets cover the news. It seems that they are in different universes. The Fox News network seems to be in a fictional world, not all of the commentators. Shepard Smith was one, there are a couple of others. His sudden departure from the network was surprising. Could it have to do with pressure from management? We may find out in the future. Anyway, I have followed this impeachment inquiry closely. I find the evidence against the president compelling. Back to the dream. I dreamed that I saw the three monkeys, see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil, wearing MAGA caps ... ummmm.
Rick Garms, Argyle