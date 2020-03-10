Letter to the editor

Editor:

Congratulations to the students of South Glens Falls High School for their amazing dedication to helping others. You are an inspiration to all adults and great role models for everyone in this area. You are human beings who understand that working together brings betterment to our world.

I am willing to bet that among you there were Trump supporters and democratic socialists, flag kneelers and flag standers, gun rights and gun control supporters, pro-birth and pro-choice advocates, all laughing, cheering and egging each other on. In the end, all of your differences didn't matter. Your goal was to help people in need.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for reminding all of us, especially in this election year, that there are Americans who care deeply for making our world a better place. Our political side should not make us enemies.

You proved that making America great is dependent upon how we treat each other and care for each other.

You showed us that great things happen to America when we replace hate, disrespect, and bullying with the recognition that every human being is precious and worthy of our care.

God bless each of you and the many supporters who contributed to this lesson in love.

Andrea Mungas, Cambridge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0