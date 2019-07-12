Editor:
Yes, I know of what Mr. Casella wrote. I think often of those days of city life during WWII and beyond. During the war almost everything was rationed. I recall being left on line by my mom to get whatever meat the store had available and the lines were blocks long.
There were times we could not drive our old car to Rockaway because gas was needed for dad to get to his defense job on Monday. I remember us “Rowdies” being told by the local beat policeman to leave the front of the local candy store where we’d hang out. We knew if we didn’t leave fast enough we’d feel the thrust of his nightclub across the shins. Needless to say we’d scatter. Upon getting home no mention was made of a police encounter lest you might be greeted with a swift kick to your posterior.
I loved my mother and father. My father was an accountant before the war but was dismissed and told to train as a welder because the country needed welders. WWII was raging and all the people were patriotic and respected our leaders even when they disagreed with a policy.
Mom and dad were all out in caring for us kids. We took advantage of free education through high school and later worked our way through college. Mom and dad helped even though it inhibited their aging lifestyle.
I conclude that the strength of any country is in the strength of its families.
P.S. Gene, I loved Mission’s pineapple soda (5 cents). Wow!
Martin Welch, Bolton Landing