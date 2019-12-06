Editor:
When I saw the picture on the front page of The Post-Star today of the people for Trump and saw the sign that said Jews for Trump, I could have died on the spot. How dare they put up a sign like that! I am a Jew and, as God is my witness, I am not a Jew for Trump, never was and never will be. They want to be for Trump, good for them. It’s still a free country, but know that not every Jew is for Trump. He is an ignorant, egotistical nothing, and I resent that you put us all in with the Jews like you. I remember too much of the past and what people in my family went through with other ugly people just like him.
I am ashamed and appalled.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls