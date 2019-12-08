Editor:
Here’s an account of the Hudson Falls Nov. 3 pro-Trump rally:
Since I was the (only) counter protester, the Trumpers started swearing, laughing at my sign, name calling, chanting, inciting, just generally being ill-natured. I did not respond. They were standing way on edge of Juckett Park’s sidewalk, letting their banners flag into the road space where traffic was trying to get by.
My sign was hung on a pole next to my American flag, and it read, “Border Babies (are saying) Goodbye Mommy Forever.” Soon a guy came across the street where I sat in front of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. He wanted me to smile pretty so he could photograph me. I guess that means I’m now in pro-Trumper’s “who to hate” files. After about 45 minutes, a lady crossed over and said if I knew the long haired “Teresa,” standing in park with a clump of about a dozen other people. I replied I didn’t know her. She made a little more small talk. Then just before she left, she said if I kept staying (on this church front concrete), someone could easily run me over. I then said to myself, “Yeah, like your Trumpers, white nationalist companions did at the southern tiki rally?” Since I knew that God is on the side of the separated children at our southern borders, I wasn’t afraid.
Nita Reynolds-Stansberry, Hudson Falls