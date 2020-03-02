Letter to the editor

Editor:
In response to your article about the very generous gift from John Herlihy to our already great library, my thought would be to pay the taxes and to let the rest grow. But if the authorities want another suggestion, mine would be to fix the downstairs community room by either raising the stage, sloping the floor, or whatever it takes for the audience to get a better view of the great entertainment on stage.
I realize parking for handicapped, elderly, and someone trying to carry and hold on to young children plus books can be very unsafe.
Instead of another building, more taxes, utilities, and up-keep, it seems someone probably smarter than I could think of a way to have a more convenient place to pick up pre-ordered books, which might solve some of the problem.
Good luck and thanks.
Irene Sammons, Queensbury