Editor:
On Monday evening, I went with my mother to Union Cemetery in Fort Edward to tend to our family's flowers as we do every other night. That evening, as we entered in the cemetery we spotted the Washington County Sheriff’s deputy coming in. We thought to ourselves that there must have been vandalism on one of the gravesites.
About a few moments later, as we were headed to leave we saw that the deputy had stopped at the gravesites of my mom's best friend's parents and grandparents, whose gorgeous flower filled urns had been stolen! My mom's best friend is devastated! I hope whomever did this I hope you feel really good about yourselves as you caused a family a lot of heartache and you also angered my mother and I as well.
What you committed was sacrilege! How can you be so petty and cruel? I certainly hope you can live with yourselves for disturbing the souls that never did a thing to you! What you did was heartless, shameful and downright evil! I hope you can really live with your guilt for the rest of your life!
Kimberly Remsen, Hudson Falls