Editor:
I was surprised that Mr. Tingley in his Nov. 20 column, “Stefanik no longer thinks independently,” as an experienced journalist, didn’t realize all along that Ms. Stefanik, like many politicians, has a moral compass that points only at themselves: “How does this help me politically” rather than does this help the people I represent. Unfortunately, since Ms. Stefanik is a “carpet bagger,” it is impossible for her to relate to most of her upstate constituents.
As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, she sees nothing inappropriate about the president’s misuse of power to have Ukrainians investigate his political opponents and get “dirt on them.” This shouldn’t surprise anyone since she has used these same tactics during her own campaigns.
She remains silent on the president’s smear campaign against career diplomats. This shouldn’t surprise anyone since she has used some of her significant resources to do the same against her political opponents. I know however that she would be outraged if a smear campaign was initiated against her. For example, that she was not admitted to Harvard on her own merits but rather, her admission was guaranteed by a significant donation from her family to the school. Congresswoman Stefanik like many politicians is a political chameleon seduced by her 15 minutes of fame. I have no party affiliation but all this should be weighed heavily by the voters of the 21st Congressional District at election time.
David Gottesman,
North Creek
Ban on truck sign should concern us
Editor:
The recent actions by Glens Falls city officials banning the truck sponsored by Move-On that carried a message supporting the president’s impeachment should be of great concern to us all.
While I hope (and have no reason to doubt) that the same municipal sign laws warped and capriciously applied in requiring this truck to leave would be similarly enforced should a truck carry an anti-impeachment message, it strains credulity to believe a neutral, non-political message would be treated likewise.
All municipalities have a legitimate interest in maintaining peace and order. Glens Falls has, of late, experienced political activities pushing the envelope of peaceful and orderly. The city leadership is justly concerned but the censorship of political speech and suppression of political activities is never the right response.
To attack the liberties and freedoms that form the core of American political beliefs is a cure to faction that is far worse than the menace of disorder and disturbance.
Democracy is not always pretty or comfortable and it is rarely quiet. Citizens of democracies will be exposed to beliefs they may find repugnant, and while it is anyone’s right to counter and oppose these beliefs to their last breath, we also have an obligation to protect the right of others to express these ideas we detest.
William Mahar,
Warrensburg
Trying to make sense of politics
Editor:
Don’t confuse me.
Once again I find myself trying to make some sense of Ken Tingley’s column regarding our “political” readers.
Coincidentally his comments appear below a “Viewpoint” from an editorial from the Minneapolis Star Tribune on how the Russians spread “disinformation” – and boy! Are they good at it! These articles appeared on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Now Senator John Neely Kennedy has been suckered!
The simple explanation of this dilemma is “Don’t confuse me with facts – my mind is made up!”
Many “cell phone addicted” Americans have forgotten how to think!
They only believe what they want to believe.
If we designed bridges with this mindset, they would all fall down!
It blows my mind to the extent that these “unthinking” Americans will go to defend their conclusions that defy the laws of gravity or anything else based on “common sense.”
It reminds me of a “lynch mob” mentality.
No longer do laws apply and our Constitution – what’s that!
Sadly – this isn’t the first time this “mass mania” has happened.
World War II cost about 100 million lives – and the next one would be counted in billions.
And sadly – I see no way to break through this “mind set.”
My only hope is that reasonable Americans will outnumber them and get up off their lazy butts and get out and vote so these unthinking ones can continue to live in their dream world.
Ron Hintz, Argyle
