Letter to the editor: Zonta continues to support women, girls

On October 11, 2022, Zonta International commemorates the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.

The Zonta Club of Glens Falls has spent 98 years providing opportunities for women and girls. The club has presented young women in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties with generous awards and scholarships to pursue degrees in fields such as engineering, health care, math, science, public policy and media. SUNY Adirondack students have been provided essential school supplies to assist in eliminating this financial barrier to academic success. Our club is establishing a Z Club for high school-aged girls to develop leadership skills to further advance women's issues and empower women in our communities.

“In the face of incredible challenges, girls around the world have proven that with the necessary skills and opportunities, they can lead the way to progress and build a better world,” said Zonta International President Ute Scholz. “Zonta and its members will continue to support and empower women and girls and promote gender equity until our vision has been fulfilled.

On the International Day of the Girl, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls calls on the community to join us as we stand with and for girls. We are always looking for new members to join us in our efforts. For more information, please visit www.zontaclubofglensfalls to join our organization or donate toward our advocacy projects.

Karen Hartman, Queensbury