The Queensbury Town Board has scheduled a vote on July 10 on a request to rezone a parcel of land on Quaker Road from commercial use to industrial to accommodate a planned wholesale/building supply facility. I join a large number of others who are opposed to this change. The potential impacts are many — on the land and the nearby designated wetlands, on the peaceful enjoyment of residences in the adjacent neighborhood of single family homes, and on the safety of traffic on Quaker Road when large trucks are entering and leaving the road at a blind curve.

In addition, this is spot zoning to accommodate the needs of a single project, but if the zone is changed, the door is open to other future development of the property with any of the industrial uses allowed under the town code. An industrial use does not fit the character of that section of Quaker Road, and does not conform to the Town's comprehensive land use plan.

I urge others who are concerned about this to contact the Town Board members before the July 10 meeting on, requesting that they vote "No" on this, and also that they work with the applicant to find a suitable industrial-zoned property so that they can remain in this area.

Marjory Moeller,

Glens Falls