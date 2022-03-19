Letter to the editor: Zelenskyy's ways inspiring to many

Editor:

The valor, strength and allegiance President Zelenskyy holds for Ukraine and its people is inspiring. Putin's actions to destroy Ukraine are monstrous. He has no allegiance to Russia or its people; his only allegiance is to his wealth and power-lust to recreate the USSR.

If this costs thousands of Ukrainian and Russian lives, it does not matter to him. Then, there's Trump, the leader of the Republican Party. Like Putin, Trump's only allegiance is to his accumulation of wealth and power. Trump says the problem is that the U.S.A. is so dumb, not that Putin is so smart. Putin is a ruthless dictator and Trump admires him. Trump is a buffoon propped up by Republican politicians who are afraid to alienate his base of die-hard Republicans who will vote party line no matter what, deluded Republicans who will follow trump no matter what lies he feeds them, who will wave the "F---Biden/Let's Go Brandon" flags.

Recently, Stefanik sent me a campaign-fund request though I am not a Republican. I have asked her office several times in writing, by phone, to stop, yet they persist. These letters are propagandistic pandering, filled with trumped-up patriotism, be-afraid rhetoric, Biden/Democrat bashing, "America First" dogma.

Her objective is to feed Trump's base, to reinforce his lies, to please Trump and get their check. As the head of the Republican Party, Trump continues to proclaim the election was rigged, stolen from him, that he'll fix the WH in 2024.

Stefanik, Cruz, Jordan, Kennedy, etc., will back Trump as they go to the ballot box. They will refuse to accept the Jan. 6 commission findings if it shows Trump tried to obstruct the election. I believe their allegiance to Trump, for whatever reason, is traitorous and self-serving. President Zelenskyy is the hope for Ukraine, me, too.

Kate Crotty, Fort Ann

