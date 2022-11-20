Letter to the editor: You may be eligible for SNAP benefits

Food prices at your local grocery store continue to soar. This impacts everyone in our community but is especially challenging for families — many of them working — some working multiple jobs, as well as many senior citizens working to help subsidize their Social Security.

Even before the COVID pandemic and substantial increases in the cost of food, low-wage, part-time and seasonal workers in our region, as well as those looking for a job, were finding it harder than ever to put healthy and nutritious food on their kitchen tables.

If you know a working family struggling to make ends meet, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may be able to help. SNAP helps families in New York state stretch their food budget with monthly benefits on an EBT card that can be used at most grocery stores, many farmers markets, and approved online retailers.

SNAP can be the difference between having food or choosing to fill a prescription, paying for heat and/or necessary transportation costs. The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) can tell if you may be eligible for SNAP, and help you complete and submit an application. These services are free and confidential.

For more information, contact your local NOEP coordinator at 518-793-6212, ext. 32.

Bennet F. "Ben" Driscoll Jr., NOEP coordinator, Glens Falls