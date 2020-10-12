Letter to the editor: You can't deter me by stealing signs

Editor:

To the person who trespassed on my property, violated my property rights, violated my First Amendment rights — I say to you that you will not deter me, you don’t frighten me, you are no more than a coward who waits for the cover of darkness to conduct your unlawful and unethical behavior.

I had three campaign signs stolen from my yard last night. I support democracy, I support free speech, I support our men and women in the military and, most importantly I support Carrie Woerner for Assembly, Tedra Cobb for Congress and Joe Biden for President.

Join me in voting out hatred, lawlessness and bounties on the heads of our brave servicemen and women. Let’s vote to restore our standing as leaders of the free world and a beacon for democracy for all people. Let’s restore a balanced budget, clean air and water for the future of our children and grandchildren.

Vote to save democracy!

Christine Fitzgibbon, Moreau

