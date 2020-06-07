Letter to the editor: You can't cure Trumpism, unfortunately

Editor:
Cult Mentality — what is it? A disease more deadly than the COVID-19 virus!
Symptoms:
· Arrogance;
· Stupidity;
· Hate, Guns;
· Lying, Yelling;
· Greed, Cheating;
· Total disregard for other people and the planet.
Examples:
· Jonesville Cure; Kool-Aid;
· Hitler Cure; World War II;
· Branch Davidian Cure; Fire, ATF;
· Trump Cure; Vote.
Needless to say, Trump will do ANYTHING to keep you from voting.
As long as he keeps feeding his base and cronies “fresh meat,” he knows he can count on their vote and the Electoral College.
He blames his problems on someone else and will start World War III if he thinks it will help him get re-elected. Certainly, for him, sacrificing a million lives to the COVID-19 virus is no problem.
They say “If the shoe fits — wear it.” If you choose to vote for Trump — you ought to admit that you become a registered member of his cult!
Unfortunately — I see no way to cure a person with cult mentality! At least with stupid there’s always a chance that a little education will alleviate the situation.
Ron Hintz, Argyle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!