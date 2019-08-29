Editor:
Let me see if I have this correct. On one hand, your editorial board chastises an elected representative for not having enough town hall meetings and thus suggesting she is not taking her constituents feelings into consideration, and on the other hand you chastise an elected representative for voting the way her constituents want her to, contrary to what she believes is right. You declared "Sometimes representatives have to stand up to voters."
You cannot have it both ways. Or is it that our elected representatives should only vote the way The Post-Star editorial staff feels they should vote?
In a recent editorial you stated "the six of us have not been together in one room for some time." Maybe it would be best if you kept it that way.
Steve Johnson, Diamond Point
Editor's Note: As our editorial stated, we believe that elected officials have a duty to listen to the viewpoints of their constituents, but ultimately they should base their vote on what they believe is in the best interests of the community, so we do believe these two concepts go hand-in-hand.