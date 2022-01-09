Letter to the editor: You can prevent cervical cancer

Editor:

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know cervical cancer can be prevented with screening and HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination? The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA) would like to share these important facts about how to prevent cervical cancer to make it a thing of the past.

Cervical cancer screening tests can find the cells that lead to cancer so they can be removed before cancer grows. Regular screening is recommended from age 21 to 65.

The HPV vaccine prevents most cervical cancers and other cancers caused by HPV. The vaccine is usually given to boys and girls at age 11 or 12 but can be started as early as age 9 and given as late as age 45. We recommend talking to your doctor today if you or someone you know missed the HPV vaccine series as a child.

CPiA works to increase cervical cancer screening and HPV vaccination rates in our community to prevent cervical cancer. Our program educates health care providers, community organizations, parents, and young adults about the benefits of the HPV vaccine and cervical cancer screenings.

Our program can provide education and strategies to help you put cancer prevention into action. Contact CPiA if you are interested in educational materials or a presentation about the benefits of cancer screenings and vaccination.

Regular screening and HPV vaccination can reduce and possibly end cervical cancer. To learn more about how the CPiA Program can help you take action against cervical and other cancers, call us at 518-926-5905.

Rachel Yattaw, coordinator, Cancer Prevention in Action of Glens Falls Hospital

