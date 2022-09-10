Letter to the editor: You are a fool if you support FBI search

The latest attempt to keep Mister Trump off the 2024 ballot is as phony as the Russian scheme and the climate change rip-off.

Only our idiot politicians and the Kool-Aid drinking Left would fall for these scams. Any American of any political standing, any American of any race or religious standing that has listened to the last five years of lies by the left-leaning sewer-dwellers, and the fake news, would never believe the latest scheme.

Any American at all that thinks the attack on the home of the Trumps was a good thing is a fascist fool that salivates at the thought of this becoming a socialist country.

Explain to me how on Earth can you be against home invasions of average Americans but think the mob we now know of as the FBI that invaded the Trump home is OK?

All stops have been pulled out to stop Mr. Trump because you hot air balloons on the Left are petrified that the truth will be revealed about you.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury