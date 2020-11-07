Letter to the editor: YMCA wants land more than safe showers

I recently spoke to Brian Bearor directly on the phone, regarding the access to the showers at the YMCA. We explained, in order to meet COVID-19 protocol requirements, he would have to put walls between the showers.

But in the 10/29 Post Star, he indicates it is more important to him to purchase two acres of land for $100,000 rather than invest in the shower requirements to make the YMCA totally accessible for his members as it was before COVID-19.