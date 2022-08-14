 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Yes Moreau and yes for Saratoga Biochar

Letter to the editor

Saratoga Biochar's benefits to Moreau:

  • 20-plus full-time jobs with health benefits, hire locally to extent possible.
  • New business traffic through town equals local business revenues.
  • Major improvement to countywide waste management.
  • Put the Moreau Industrial Park to use, which taxpayers have already paid for.
  • Source locally: labor, services and products (Munter Enterprises, Rozell Industries, LU 773 already selected).
  • Supports Moreau tax base and community growth and improvement plans.
  • Free carbon fertilizer for Moreau municipal grounds use, in perpetuity.

Saratoga Biochar's assurances for Moreau:

  • Fully legal and compliant with all Moreau town plus state laws plus NYS DEC, DOT regulatory requirements.
  • No odor problems: biosolids handled indoors under negative air pressure, all emissions thoroughly treated.
  • No human/environmental health hazards: tightly regulated by NYS DEC permit conditions.
  • No groundwater pollution risk: no exposure of site soils to biosolids or leachate.
  • Tightly regulated truck traffic: NYS DOT permitted biosolids haulers only.
  • No receipt of hazardous or radioactive feedstock materials, ever.
  • Minimal noise, compliant with town noise code (decibel) limits.

Benefits to the region:

  • Climate friendly (carbon negative) solution for regional biosolids disposal, safely sequesters carbon in soil.
  • Destroys PFAS and other trace contaminants found in biosolids.

Waste not ... Saratoga Biochar will be 100% recycled and 100% made in USA ... in Moreau, NY!

Learn the facts at SaratogaBiochar.com.

Brigid Martin, South Glens Falls 

