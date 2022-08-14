Letter to the editor: Yes Moreau and yes for Saratoga Biochar

Saratoga Biochar's benefits to Moreau:
- 20-plus full-time jobs with health benefits, hire locally to extent possible.
- New business traffic through town equals local business revenues.
- Major improvement to countywide waste management.
- Put the Moreau Industrial Park to use, which taxpayers have already paid for.
- Source locally: labor, services and products (Munter Enterprises, Rozell Industries, LU 773 already selected).
- Supports Moreau tax base and community growth and improvement plans.
- Free carbon fertilizer for Moreau municipal grounds use, in perpetuity.
Saratoga Biochar's assurances for Moreau:
- Fully legal and compliant with all Moreau town plus state laws plus NYS DEC, DOT regulatory requirements.
- No odor problems: biosolids handled indoors under negative air pressure, all emissions thoroughly treated.
- No human/environmental health hazards: tightly regulated by NYS DEC permit conditions.
- No groundwater pollution risk: no exposure of site soils to biosolids or leachate.
- Tightly regulated truck traffic: NYS DOT permitted biosolids haulers only.
- No receipt of hazardous or radioactive feedstock materials, ever.
- Minimal noise, compliant with town noise code (decibel) limits.
Benefits to the region:
- Climate friendly (carbon negative) solution for regional biosolids disposal, safely sequesters carbon in soil.
- Destroys PFAS and other trace contaminants found in biosolids.
Waste not ... Saratoga Biochar will be 100% recycled and 100% made in USA ... in Moreau, NY!
Learn the facts at SaratogaBiochar.com.
Brigid Martin, South Glens Falls