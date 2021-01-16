Letter to the editor: Years of lies led to Capitol violence

Editor:

Like many other Americans, I am deeply troubled by the storming of our Capitol building on Wednesday. Troubled, but not surprised.

Over the last four years, our common guide, the truth, has been twisted and subverted on a daily basis and the press, the guardians of our democracy, has been the target of near daily outrageous and deliberately untruthful attacks by the occupant of our nation’s highest office in an attempt to keep the public uninformed.

The vacuum created was quickly filled by social media, which is full of conspiracy theories and other malignant untruths. Heartbreakingly, a sizable number of our fellow citizens resorted to these sites as their source of information and their guideposts to reality. Because of this, while it is conceivable to me that many who participated in the seditionist acts against our democracy this week actually believed they were fighting for a just cause, they had been tragically misled.

Unlike this mob, members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including Elise Stefanik, have been anything but delusional in their choice to play the dangerous game of subverting our voting system by attacking the integrity of state officials and the courts after our presidential election in November.