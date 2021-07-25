Letter to the editor: WSJ editorial wasn't worth reading

Editor:

This is a response to that WSJ editorial you ran a couple of weeks ago. The position that the Texas voter suppression laws are harmless is sheer poppycock.

Texas is attempting to enact sweeping voting changes that make it harder for the majority of voters to win control over the minority Republicans.

Republicans have all the elements: motive, opportunity and means to obstruct minority voting. The only interest Texas Republicans have is to maintain power by any means necessary.

Are they trying to fix the failed electrical grid? Nope. Are they working to improve the health of their citizens? No but they're working overtime to deny women the right to control their own bodies.

Are they working to help solve climate change, which is threatening our lives and future? No, they are bowing to the fossil fuel industry. Are they interested in protecting families and children from gun and police violence? No, they want everyone to own a gun. Maybe they will vote to send every citizen a gun in the mail. Why not, and make that an assault rifle with a hundred-round magazine?