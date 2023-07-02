Some thoughts on recent letters, while I'm still woke.

I don't think it's good to start a letter by referring to other opinions as "idiocy." And then to make some very questionable claims like climate change isn't real simply because it's been around millions of years and we've only studied it recently. I'm sorry, the science is very accurate and real. Elise (Stefanik) lies? Well I saved an article from NCPR detailing how she opened her speech at CPAC with 3 straight lies, mostly about the FBI and Trump, who also continues to lie about the election as well.

I enjoy hearing from Bernice Mennis and find her letters to be well written and not at all anti-American. Keep it up Bernice!

A recent writer was extolling the great work Elise has done for her constituents. I agree, she has done some good things. As a retired letter carrier for USPS, I have contacted her office regarding legislation with good results. Thank you Elise. Unfortunately, that is not where the story ends with her. In fealty to her hero, Trump (or in her own aspirations), she continues to spread election lies. The writer mentions Hudson Headwaters funding and advises us to check her voting record. I did, and found an editorial in this very paper pointing out she should not be taking credit for getting funding from a bill she voted against. Check for yourself. Every congressperson can point to things they've done. Not all have endorsed a traitorous insurrectionist for President and waste valuable congressional time trying to wipe his crimes off the books.

I too have disagreed with other writers and written in about it. I'm sure some will disagree with my thoughts here. But to disparage some ones patriotism or refer to other's thoughts as "idiocy" is wrong.

Ron Johnson,

Hudson Falls