A frequent letter-writer and constant whiner may've hit a new low with his calling immigrants cowards. That has to be one of the most callous remarks I've ever heard. Think of the courage it must take to run for your life with your family in tow and just the clothes on their back. And yes, let them serve in our military! I'm sure any immigrant worth their salt would jump at the chance to serve this great country that they want to call home.

Regarding his vague but constant comments about veterans, crime, and what not, where does he think the money to address these things is? Certainly not in tax cuts for the wealthiest. Moving along, let me say I enjoy Ron Johnson's letters a lot but I feel he's overreacting a bit with his reaction to some of us letter-writers calling each other idiots. I myself don't see the harm. You see, I come from a place where we call a spade a spade, a shovel a shovel, and an idiot and idiot. In conclusion, how about the way some media outlets who predicted Biden would kill the economy ignored 29 consecutive months of job growth, steadily declining inflation, durable goods up for three consecutive months, 35,000 new infrastructure projects, an extended period in which real wages exceeded inflation and provided outsized gains for lower wage-earners, and other positives?