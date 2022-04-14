Letter to the editor: Writer thankful to women for help

Editor:

I recently wrote a letter concerning my near-death experience. It fell far short of what I intended due in part to the limit of 300 words. I wasted too many words about myself and my incapacity, not enough on the true reason for my miraculous recovery: women. Can we ever say enough about them?

In the hospital they tended my every need. All times of day and night they checked my vitals. If I attempted to get out of bed, they were there to help me. I couldn't step on the floor that they weren't alerted. They belted me so they could hold me steady from falling. They even tended my toiletries if needed.

And then, when home, how great the women who tended me. My wife spent her every moment on me but then there was the one I never mentioned in my letter, my daughter Denise. OMG, what a dedicated woman.

An occupational therapist, she cares for the needy as far south as Albany, feeding them a meal, helping them out of bed, assisting them dress, checking their every need, etc., etc. In between all of this, she spends her day caring for me, whether in person or by phone.

Think of your own circumstances, friends. How vital are your women? We are born of them, cared for by them and shared by them for life.

So where were the men throughout all my near-death experience? An occasional doctor looked in and said hello. I have the proof, the bill for such pleasantry is $200. And how are women rewarded? Sorry to say, never in this life. I just hope and pray, if there is a God, He (or She) will reward them monstrously in the hereafter.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

