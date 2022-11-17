Letter to the editor: Writer shares some thoughts on election

Well, midterms have come and gone, well kind of. Still vote-counting a week later isn't acceptable at all.

The outcomes really weren't very surprising, but I will say, given it's almost Thanksgiving, a bunch of turkeys on a farm voted like many times before that they think it's a good idea to start having a second Thanksgiving. Think about that.

From what I've been hearing locally, is many voted against a hypothetical situation that wasn't on the ballot and against a man who most likely will never be on the ballot again. Sad.

Ben Smith, Warrensburg