Letter to the editor: Writer shares some thoughts on election

Well, midterms have come and gone, well kind of. Still vote-counting a week later isn't acceptable at all.
The outcomes really weren't very surprising, but I will say, given it's almost Thanksgiving, a bunch of turkeys on a farm voted like many times before that they think it's a good idea to start having a second Thanksgiving. Think about that.
From what I've been hearing locally, is many voted against a hypothetical situation that wasn't on the ballot and against a man who most likely will never be on the ballot again. Sad.
Ben Smith, Warrensburg
Tags
- Republicans
- Politics
- Economics
- Factory
- Inflation
- Pharmaceutical
- Medicare
- Tax
- Social Security
- Democrats
- Safe
- Election
- Capitol
- Trump
- Candidate
- Culture
- National Guard
- Moreau Town Board
- Resident
- Board Member
- Institutes
- Industry
- Law
- Letter
- Councilman
- Hearing
- Petition
- Vote
- Campaign
- Crisis
- Search
- Giving
- Wheelchair
- Attorney General
- Transports
- Medicine
- Complaint
- Cab
- User
- Editor
- Company
- Motor Vehicle
- Queensbury Taxi
- Americans With Disabilities Act
- New York State
- Price
- Commerce
- Gas
- Products
- Kerosene
- Winter
- Heating Oil
- Wildlife
- Zoology
- Ornithology
- Photo
- Caption
- Rehabilitator
- Permit
- Animal
- Public
- Veteran
- Veterans Day
- Worker
- Work
- Military
- Worship
- Adirondack Friends
- Sacrifice
- Anxiety
- Help
- Honor Roll
- World War Ii
- Wilton
- Service
- Joseph Staigar
- Revenue
- Climate
- Biden
- Merrick Garland
- Democracy
- Denier
- Militia
- Weapon
- Extremist
- Weaponry
- Party
- Proposal
- Armed Forces
- Rifle
- Effort
- Buyback
- Gun
- Cop
- Olaf Scholz
- Midterm
- John Kerry
- Hunger Striker
- Climate Change
- Glens Falls
- Post
- World Leader
- Submission
- Food
- Nutrition Outreach And Education Program
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
- Washington
- Grocery Store
- Snap
- Budget
- Cost
- Thanksgiving
- Bunch
- Writer
- Kind
- Turkey
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!