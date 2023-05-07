I want to thank The Post-Star for allowing the “Voice of North Country MAGA Republicans” to have four letters published in April. He has a message that should be heard as frequently as possible. I would even urge Rep. Stefanik to drop her current spokesman, Alex DeGrasse, and replace him with this eloquent herald.

I recently filed the form with my Board of Elections to change my registration from far-left Democrat. In perusing the choices, I did consider MAGA Republican. I chose Normal Republican fearing whiplash from too abrupt a change. I believe this is the category now known as RINO. It’s the one Ronald Reagan, Liz Cheney and Jerry Solomon belonged to.

Normies support democracy both in this country and in emerging democracies. MAGAs are willing to accept the genius of Vladimir Putin and give him the keys to Kiev. They even deny the legitimacy of elections in our own country. They’re willing to disenfranchise voters of states that don’t vote for their leader and send fake electors to Washington. See coup plotter.

Normies are willing to let the US justice system operate without interference. MAGAs will weaponize a House committee, part of the federal government, to defend their leader and claim they’re investigating weaponization of the federal government. See Orwellian.

Normie Republicans trace their lineage back to Abraham Lincoln. MAGA Republicans are descended from a career criminal, failed businessman and former Democrat from Queens.

Note: There are not actually different categories of Republican on a voter registration form.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward