The sages have long pondered this age-old question, to this day: How many people would show up to watch horses run around a track if you couldn't bet on the outcome?

Which raises an equally interesting question: Is horse racing actually a sport, or just a form of gambling? If it were a sport, would it not be intrinsically interesting - that is, people would engage in it even if wagering was not allowed?

I'll let readers ponder the answers, even if it changes nothing except your perspective.

James Close

Mechanicville