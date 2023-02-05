I'd like someone to show this letter to the Marquis of Queensbury. You know. That guy who seems to see liberal bias where there isn't any but thinks that allowing him more than two fact-less letters a month will have him owning the libs. I ask that someone show him this because I'm convinced by what he says that he never actually reads the paper. He missed the AP article where the reporter mentioned that "... the Press Secretary was dodging questions ... ". Should I scream bias?

Ms. Jeane-Pierre probably was dodging certain questions that she felt she wasn't prepared to answer yet. I'm no Repub. but I have a Repub. buddy who says this: "Let’s state the obvious, shall we? The real Republican Party is dead as a door nail. It is no longer “Grand” by any means. The mechanics and name have been hollowed out and fully occupied by people who do not mind being driven and carrying the water for billionaires to whom democracy is a threat to their ever greater power and even greater wealth at the expense of America. The bought RINO politicians care not a wit for their base. The base is simply an instrument to be played, isolated and kept angry and pliable by propaganda. If you lean Republican after the insurrection, explain how you justify your choice today? I am a real Republican and the best thing I can do for my country is to support Democrats and un-elect everyone who voted for the insurrectionists. Disagree? Please explain that."