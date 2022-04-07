Letter to the editor: Writer not liking what he's seeing

Editor:

I really enjoyed your hard-hitting "news" story about blood-sucking bats?

This administration of fools, while embarrassing the United States all around the world ... makes a deal with China, our other enemy, to buy millions of dollars worth of solar panels? Don't suppose it would make sense for us to use the ones manufactured here in America?

The family that owns the Bills football team is worth 5 billion dollars. So our brilliant governor, always looking out for her people, has decided that we, the taxpayers of her state, should chip in $850 million for a new stadium in her hometown so the owners of the team can get richer?

Dimwits, and a judge appointed by the Clinton crime family are still chasing and harassing Mister Trump while the Biden crime family goes about its business of ripping off the American taxpayer.

The corruption of the Democrats isn't even covered up anymore. Republicans have either given up, or they are waiting to strike after the midterm massacres.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0