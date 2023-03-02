“House Republican Conference’s media row facilitated over 700 interviews on how we are implementing our Commitment to America.” That’s from Rep. Stefanik’s most recent newsletter.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.” That’s from a Twitter manifesto by Speaker McCarthy’s BFF, Rep. Greene. So, everyone she talks to is in favor of some sort of secession? I assume she talks to House leadership. Are McCarthy and Stefanik in favor of this national divorce? It sounds like it. Seems a little inconsistent with the Commitment to America.

I’ve lived in upstate NY for almost 66 years now, including the 4 years at Plattsburgh AFB. I’m not leaving. I find it ironic that I have a rep who’s essentially never lived in the district and is so disdainful of the people here that she purchased a residence that was barely located in it and, due to redistricting, now is not. I’ve gotten used to being a minority, a Democrat. I’m staying even if it becomes part of Marge’s MAGA utopia.

We’ve been seeing that the Fox Disinformation broadcasters were privately saying how “insane, crazy, idiotic” people like Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the pillow guy were because of their election lies. I wonder what they’re privately saying about all the un-serious people in the Republican Congress who appear on their shows.

“A place (as on a college campus) intended to be free of bias, conflict, criticism, or potentially threatening actions, ideas, or conversations.” — Merriam-Webster

Safe space! That’s what any Republican talking about secession is looking for. Grow up! Democratic politicians are the ones with the commitment to America. They’re the ones not embracing the politics of division.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward