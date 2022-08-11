Letter to the editor: Writer has questions and wants answers

Gun laws in NY — isn't murder, assault with a deadly weapon illegal with the harshest punishment on the books?

COVID — get over it, it's here, wash your hands.

Rep. Stefanik — how has she not sued The Post-Star for defamation yet?

Jan. 6th committee — it's not a trial. Sorry, folks, but it's a charade costing us money to defame a former president who will never run again, and at the same time wasn't a precedent set over the summer of 2020 (BLM) that violence was OK and no longer a big deal?

In closing, we're in a very dangerous place in the world right now and news outlets really need to start reporting facts, not opinions. I mean how long has Ukraine and Russia been at war? Why is the attorney general of the U.S. making trips to Ukraine along with Jill Biden? I'd love to hear answers to these questions! Looking forward to them, so feel free to follow up!

Ben Smith, Warrensburg