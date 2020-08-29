 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Writer grateful for her newspaper

Letter to the editor: Writer grateful for her newspaper

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I just wanted to send a message of appreciation for our wonderful local newspaper; we are fortunate to have a reliable news source in our community; many small communities have lost their local newspaper, and we are grateful to have ours.

Another great aspect of The Post-Star are the columns by Bob Henke; they are informative, humorous and remind us of the incredibly complex and wonderful world we are born into.

Keep up the good work!

Joanne Swanson, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News