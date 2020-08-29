Letter to the editor: Writer grateful for her newspaper

Editor:
I just wanted to send a message of appreciation for our wonderful local newspaper; we are fortunate to have a reliable news source in our community; many small communities have lost their local newspaper, and we are grateful to have ours.
Another great aspect of The Post-Star are the columns by Bob Henke; they are informative, humorous and remind us of the incredibly complex and wonderful world we are born into.
Keep up the good work!
Joanne Swanson, Queensbury
