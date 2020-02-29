Letter to the editor: Writer defends 2nd Amendment

Editor:

This is a response to Mr. Al Scoonzarielli from Moreau, dated Feb. 22, 2020, which was directed at me.

This is his failed attempt to discredit the intent and original meaning of the Second Amendment. Apparently, his news sources are ignorant as well since he claims that's who he listens to in his ramblings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It's also sad that we have so-called Constitutional professors at Ivy League colleges who think the same way, as evidenced at the sham impeachment hearings. Their opinions were based upon liberal emotions, not sound Constitutional authority.

I can see where you are confused "Al." You are learning from a liberal education, yet, you may be too lazy to learn on your own. Good news for you. You don't have to hit the books like I have. You can just Google your stuff now, if you have the motivation to do so.