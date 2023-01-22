Letter to the editor: Writer critical of town supervisor's actions

Dear Gov. Hochul:

Just read the nauseating news that Moreau fake Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, fresh off his equally sickening reelection as Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chairman, was meeting with you.

I'm asking for equal meeting time so you can learn about the decades-long transgressions committed by the dictatorial Kusnierz and his gutless enablers on the town and (archaic) county boards. I'm convinced you'll call for extensive financial audits of town/county financial operations and for potential criminal and civil investigations.

I'm afraid we long ago reached the Roslyn, Long Island, school district scandal scenario, where citizens' complaints were ignored for years.

Governor, did you know during your encounter that Chairman Kusnierz is the main defendant in state and federal lawsuits stemming from his 2020-21 pandemic pay scandal? Kusnierz and his county board cabal failed to adopt enabling legislation before allotting $1 million in taxpayer funds that provided extra pay to county employees who worked during the pandemic. He personally scapegoated and fired at least two administrators who, in turn, are suing Kusnierz and the county — with all costs borne by taxpayers.

Did you know Kusnierz years ago secretly lured developers to Moreau so they can build a hazardous chemical-laden sewage sludge conversion plant along the environmentally scarred Hudson River? Tons of “biosolids” — all of it containing the EPA-designated “forever chemical” PFAOs — would be trucked in daily from throughout the Northeast.

Kusnierz ignores his many constituents and area residents adamantly opposed to this potential health and environmental disaster to buttress his demagoguery and ego. He'd rather side with out-of-state developers who have no experience in the sketchy technology (though one was cited for environmental violations at a different Nebraska venture) and who publicly insult his own town residents.

Please meet with us ASAP. We'll even provide the refreshments.

Dominic Tom,

Moreau