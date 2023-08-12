Facts matter. I understand that everyone can have an opinion but it is irresponsible to allow repeated distortion of the facts. (The writer is referring to the letter "Beaty had favored more governemnt," of Aug. 8. Scroll down to see the letter online.) The ongoing rhetoric from Chris Strough involving the minority and majority positions continues only due to the failure to clearly state the facts of the matter. 1) County Law 200 states “Each supervisor shall be entitled to receive an equal amount, except the chairman and the majority and minority leaders of the board, who may be paid an additional amount.” I do not know a person that would argue that the Chair, Vice Chair/Finance chair. Personnel chair and Budget officer do not deserve additional pay for all the extra work they do, and for as long as we know they have been paid extra. In 2021, under advisement of the county attorney and administrator regarding this, the chair decided to propose some changes. She eliminated the illegal $9,000 payment to the Vice Chair and proposed to cut the stipend for the Chair and Budget officer (see CL 351) by $3,000 each. She then proposed the ADDITIONAL responsibilities of minority and majority leader to the Vice Chair and Finance and Personnel chairs who are required to prepare the agendas for many additional committee meetings while the budget officer is required to prepare and submit the annual budget, and to pay them $6,000 each for a net SAVINGS of $3,000. This was put to the full Board for a vote and it passed 18 to 1 with Queensbury Supervisor John Strough being the lone dissenting vote. The fact of the matter is while both John and Chris Strough have claimed repeatedly that we paid an additional $6,000 in 2021 because of the changes, we in fact paid $3000 LESS for the same efforts and followed the rule of law.