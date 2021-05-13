Letter to the editor: Woytowich is fully centered on students

Editor:

Connie Woytowich is my candidate for school board in Saratoga Springs. I’m in unwavering support of Connie, first and foremost because she is an advocate of all students.

She has a strong ability to connect with students, administrators and community members. Her ears are open to the full range of opinions of her community. Her eyes see multiple paths forward when faced with challenges, and her intuition is always backed by facts and data.

She is accountable to herself, her family, her friends and her community at large. Connie seems to encourage others to become actively involved when the need arises, and she champions her passion for excellence in teaching.

Connie is aware of the needs of the district, and she is not seeking this board position with her own agenda. Connie has a 100% student-centered lens. She brings strong pragmatic skills, honesty, compassion and the ability to truly collaborate with current school board members. I look forward to casting my vote for Connie Woytowich on May 18.

Mieka LeClair, Greenfield Center

